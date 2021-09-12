Thefts
Alcoa
• Patrick T. Phillips reported at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 9 that someone stole his phone out of his pocket at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. The phone was valued at $1,400.
Maryville
• Edward Bryan Bronkhorst reported at 10:33 a.m. Sept. 9 that someone stole appliances and tools from a residence on East Street, Maryville. One other person at the residence reported a stolen item as well.
