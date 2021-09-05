Thefts
Blount County
• Robert N. Russell, Nebo Road, Walland, reported at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 2 that someone stole two firearms and hand tools from his house, valued in total at $1,400.
• Amanda J. Del Arosa reported at 7:01 Sept. 2 that someone stole four rims with tires mounted on them from her business, 360 Automotive, 4212 Old Knoxville Highway. They were valued at $300, and surveillance shows a suspect in a black hoodie loaded them into a vehicle at 6:46 a.m. The angle of the camera prohibited the footage from showing identifying information.
