Thefts
Blount County
• A representative from South Blount Utility District reported at 9:27 a.m. April 16 that a resident in the 3700 block of Light Pink Road was stealing water. The SBUD employee said the water meter on the house was pulled in 2016 for nonpayment, and the water has been accessed illegally several times since then, but was not reported to law enforcement. In September 2019, locks were installed on the water meter. The property owner came to an agreement with SBUD to pay for the damages, and to get the water turned back on. SBUD requested a police report for documentation purposes only and stated they did not wish to press charges.
• Sarah E. Phillips, Floyd Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:16 a.m. April 16 that someone stole her vehicle, a 2011 Honda Pilot, from her residence. Phillips stated she believed the vehicle was locked and still had the keys in her possession. The vehicle is valued at $13,000.
• Susan Linsay, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:37 p.m. April 16 that she had never received her new car tag that the car dealership was supposed to mail. She believes that someone stole it. The tag is valued at $29.
• Robert L. Tallent, Binfield Road, Maryville, reported at 1:59 p.m. April 16 that someone took a water heater and copper wiring from a residence he owns on Kirkpatrick Lane in Maryville. The stolen property is valued at $650.
