Thefts
Blount County
• Thomas McCall, Martin Mill Pike, Rockford, reported at 9:50 a.m. April 23 that his 9-foot Massey-Ferguson rotary disc mower was stolen from his barn. McCall stated it would have taken a larger pickup truck to have pulled the machine out of his barn.
Maryville
• Gage C. Pewett, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:07 p.m. April 23 that someone took his Glock 43 9 mm handgun from inside his vehicle while it was parked at his residence. Pewett also stated that the passenger side door handle had been disturbed, but not damaged. The handgun is valued at $499.99.
• A manager at Hepperly Auto Sales, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 1:16 p.m. April 23 that someone stole a Honda brand pressure washer from the business overnight. The pressure washer is valued at $800.
