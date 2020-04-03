Thefts
Alcoa
• Mark Bowerman, Alisher Way, Maryville, reported at 8:51 a.m. April 2 that someone had stolen the license plate off of his vehicle, a 2008 Ford Mustang, while he was parked at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, on March 31.
