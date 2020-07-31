Theft
Alcoa
• A manager at Aldi, 836 Louisville Road, Alcoa, reported at 12:34 p.m. July 30 that an employee was missing a personal iPhone 7. The iPhone had been in the employee's vest pocket and the employee believes it fell out either in the parking lot or into a customer's vehicle while the employee was loading groceries.
Blount County
• Joshua McDaniel, Vineyard Hill Way, Maryville, reported at 12:47 p.m. July 30 that the tag was lost off his 1996 F-350.
• The owner of Onward RV, 516 Russell Road, Rockford, reported at 9:35 a.m. July 30 that a kayak, aluminum ladder and a 5-gallon diesel gas can were stolen.
• Debra Lane, Trigonia Road, Maryville, reported at 3:05 p.m. July 30 that an antler chandelier was stolen from an outbuilding. The total estimated loss value was $200.
