Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 20 that an unknown woman attempted to shoplift two cellphone chargers and a rechargeable flashlight by concealing the items in her clothing. When the employees attempted to stop her, she dropped the items and fled the store. The items are valued at $103.95.
