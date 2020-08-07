Theft
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive, reported at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone shoplifted a Kitchen Aid brand mixer worth $519.
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road reported at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 6 that someone shoplifted a Fitbit Charge 4 worth $149.99.
• Timothy J. Britton, Olympia Drive, reported at 5:31 p.m. Aug. 6 that someone stole an oven, refrigerator and several window air conditioning units from his rental property on Stanley Avenue, Maryville. The stolen items are valued at $1,297.
Alcoa
• An employee at Dollar General, 901 N. Hall Road, reported at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 6 that someone cut a hole into the stock room of the building and stole approximately $120,000 worth of merchandise.
Blount County
• James Gabe Smith, Morganton Road, Maryville, reported at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone stole his Stilh brand weed trimmer worth $350.
• Charles L. Feezell, Liverpool Lane, Maryville, reported at 10:04 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone took $2,832.45 from his account without his permission.
• Marilyn C. Loveless, Ivey Vine Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 6 that her license plate had either been lost or stolen from her GMC pickup truck. The tag is valued at $28.
