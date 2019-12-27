Thefts
Maryville
• Joshua Nichols, Shannon Circle, Sevierville, and Daniel Kirby, Pynehills Drive, Rodgersville, reported at 8:05 a.m. Dec. 26 that items were stolen from their construction site in Maryville. A kerosene heater, a ladder, two sawhorses along with cables and locks were missing. The estimated total loss value of the items was $1,548.
