Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 West Broadway, Maryville, reported at 7:12 p.m. Feb. 13 that someone had stolen $453.25. The employee said the man filled up a shopping cart and pushed it out of the store without paying.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 12:02 p.m. Feb. 13 that somebody had stolen a battery charger from the auto section. The item was valued at $42.97.
• Ashley Cook, Maple Lane, Greenback, reported at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 25 that somebody had stolen the license plate off of her Dodge Neon some time between Feb. 5 and Feb. 13.
• Terrell Brown, Tupelo Way, Alcoa, reported at 3:46 a.m. Feb. 14 that $40 cash was stolen from his Chevrolet Malibu.
