Thefts
Maryville
• Justin A. Milton, reported at 8:02 a.m. July 23 that someone stole his 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck from his employee's residence overnight.
Blount County
• Brian C. Chambers, 110 Tipton Road, Townsend, reported at 5:27 p.m July 23 that multiple tools were stolen from outside of his business. The total estimated loss value was $1,230.
• Loretta Soloman, Doris Lane, Maryville, reported at 6:11 p.m. July 24 that a package containing a Singer sewing machine was stolen from her porch. The total estimated loss value was $96.
