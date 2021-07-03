Thefts
Blount County
• Stephanie Y. Boruff, Thomas Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:35 p.m. July 1 that someone broke into her home and stole $500 worth of jewelry. Deputies found someone also left "tool markings" on a garage door and broke a doorknob off of another door, with damage valued at $800.
Maryville
• Richmond B. Ivens, Kelton Lane, Maryville, reported on June 30 that in March he ordered a $650 gray Lovesac beanbag cover but it never arrived. A representative for the company told him FedEx tracking showed the item was delivered to his residence March 6.
