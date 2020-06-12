Thefts
Maryville
• Sara Cunningham, Maryville, reported at 4:05 p.m. June 10 that on May 21 she left her diamond ring on the bathroom sink at Hoo La La, North Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville. The ring has not been turned in to the store by anyone. The ring is valued at $2,934.
• Robert T. Vogel, Country Meadows Lane, reported at 8:36 p.m. June 11 that a 1-ounce gold coin worth $1,800 was stolen from his home.
