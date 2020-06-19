Thefts
Maryville
• Bryon C. Brewer, South Everett High Road, Maryville, reported at 3:51 p.m. June 18 that someone stole the license plate from his Ford F-250 truck. The plate is valued at $22.
• An employee at Studio C Salon, Turner Street, Maryville, reported at 5:13 p.m. that a customer left the hair salon without paying for $130 worth of services.
Blount County
• Scott D. Tucker, Meade Street, Maryville, reported at 5:29 p.m. June 18 that someone stole his new credit card from his mailbox.
