Thefts
Alcoa
• Manuel Villalobos, Front Street, Maryville, reported at 3:59 p.m. June 24 that someone stole a cellphone, a radio and $3,000 cash from his vehicle while it was parked overnight at El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
• Frank Valdes, West Cumberland Drive, Louisville, reported at 5:36 p.m. June 24 that someone stole the license plate from his vehicle. He realized the plate was missing while at Texas Roadhouse, Fountain View Circle, Alcoa.
Maryville
• McKenzie W. Kilgore, Walker Circle, Maryville, reported at 4:07 p.m. June 25 that someone stole a diaper bag, containing miscellaneous items, from his wife's vehicle and spare change from his vehicle. The items are valued at $150.
• An employee at D.R. Construction reported at 4 p.m. June 25 that someone stole lumber from a construction site on Wilson Road. The lumber is valued at $700.
Blount County
• Thomas Kimsey, Trail Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 11:29 p.m. June 24 that someone stole a Dewalt brand miter saw, a Ridgid brand stand for the saw and a Stihl brand chainsaw, from his outbuilding. The items are valued at $725.
