Thefts
Maryville
• Stacy Whelan, Mary Katherine Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:05 a.m. June 4 that someone entered her garage and vehicle through a broken garage door and stole a wallet, which contained her credit and debit cards. Her cards were used at several locations in Maryville between 6:28 a.m. and 7:24 a.m. for a total of $419. The wallet was valued at $15.
Blount County
• James Moore, Cochran Road, Maryville, reported at 12:30 p.m. June 4 that his riding lawn mower and trailer were stolen.
