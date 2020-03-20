Thefts
Blount County
• Darrell Williamson, Bonnethead Lane, Seymour, reported at 9:49 a.m. March 19 that his Dodge Ram was stolen. Williamson left an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle. Knoxville Police recovered the truck later that day after it was involved in a crash and left at a business on Chapman Highway. The vehicle was taken to KPD's impound lot.
• Ashley Joiner, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 11:46 p.m. March 19 that a man broke into her house. The woman was in the shower when she heard her dogs barking. When she came out, she noticed a man going through her dresser drawers. She told deputies that she yelled at the man, and he took off running from the house. The man also went through her wallet on her desk. When he took off running, he scattered a few items outside the home.
• Launa R. Cole, Howard Street, Maryville, reported an Amazon package was stolen. Cole stated the tracking numbers show the package containing vitamins was delivered on March 11.
