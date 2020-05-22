Thefts
Alcoa
• A maintenance employee for Blount County Schools reported at 10:28 a.m. May 21 that someone stole several items from the bed of his work truck while he was inside Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The items that were taken, including tools and plumbing equipment, were valued at $2,110.
Blount County
• Beverly Lytton, Misty Mountain Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:36 p.m. May 21 that two cordless drills were stolen from her home.
• Charity Norrick, Triple Oak Street, Rockford, reported at 7 p.m. May 21 that her 2000 Ford Ranger was broken into and her Social Security card taken. Norrick also reported that gas may have been siphoned from her 1999 Ford Super Duty pickup.
