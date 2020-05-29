Thefts
Alcoa
• William Goins, East Clark Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9 a.m. May 28 that someone stole the tailgate from his Chevy Silverado while it was parked at Woodspring Suites, Singleton Station Road, Louisville. The tailgate is valued at $1,000.
Blount County
• Christopher Wininger, Twilight Boulevard, Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, reported at 4 p.m. May 27 that his storage unit at Rockford Storage, 4404 Old Knoxville Highway, was broken into. When trying to open the storage unit, Wininger found his key no longer worked. He stated the last time he was at his unit was in late February. When Wininger cut the lock of with permission from Rockford Storage, he found the unit was ransacked and his tools were missing. The offenders put a cheap lock on the door so no one would notice. The total estimated loss is $7,398.
Maryville
• Danny R. Smith, Lambert Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:20 p.m. May 28 that someone had entered his residence though an unlocked window and stole several items including an Xbox One S, an Xbox One X, a PlayStation 4 and an iPad Pro. During the robbery, a 22-inch television was broken. The stolen and damaged items are valued at $1,250.
• Laura M. Kiser, Whistletop Lane, Maryville, reported at 9:47 p.m. May 28 that someone stole her purse from her vehicle overnight. The purse contained a Ruger 9 mm handgun and a Kershaw knife. The stolen items are valued at $445. A $500 sliding door on the side of her Toyota Sienna minivan also was damaged.
