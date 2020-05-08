Thefts
Blount County
• An employee of Loy's Lawn Care reported at 11:05 a.m. May 7 that an enclosed utility trailer parked on Miser Station Road was broken into and many tools stolen. The trailer's lock hasp likely was cut with bolt cutters. Deputies tracked muddy footprints starting at the trailer to a roadway where the prints showed the perpetrators likely were loading items into a vehicle. The total estimated loss was $12,213.75.
• Misty Scott, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville, reported at 6:07 p.m. May 7 that she was texted that several sheds were broken into in the neighborhood. When Scott checked her shed, she found her weed trimmer was missing.
• Gregory Boderck, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville, reported at 1:49 p.m. May 7 that a weed trimmer was stolen from his shed.
• William W. Beason, Miser Station Road, Louisville, reported at 4:30 p.m. May 7 that a weed trimmer was stolen from his shed.
• Lindsey Drollinger, Miser Station Road, Louisville, reported at 5 p.m. May 7 that a weed trimmer was stolen from her shed.
• Richard Komer, Miser Station Road, Louisville, reported at 10:21 a.m. May 7 that someone broke into his building and stole a pressure washer. The building's lock was broken off. The pressure washer was found down the driveway on Komer's residence.
