Thefts
Maryville
• Jereme L. Bovee, Hillcrest Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:39 p.m. April 7 that someone stole his $800 iPhone from his vehicle.
• Julia M. Roper-Walker, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:01 a.m. April 7 that someone stole her juvenile son's backpack from her vehicle, taking $389.08 worth of items.
Blount County
• The chairman of trustees at Providence Baptist Church, 5766 Sevierville Road, Seymour, reported at 2:40 p.m. April 8 that someone stole the $500 catalytic converter from a van owned by the church.
• Dennis B. Johnson, Wildflower Way, Maryville, reported at 9:15 a.m. April 7 that someone cut the $300 catalytic converter off a van owned by Kagley's Chapel Baptist Church, 4301 Six Mile Road, Maryville.
• Gary D. Kirtley, River Ford Road, Maryville, reported at 8:38 a.m. April 7 that someone stole $214 worth of tools from his garage.
