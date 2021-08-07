Thefts
Blount County
• Terence Bledsoe, Corinth, Mississippi, reported at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 6 that someone stole his $2,000 car from his deceased sister's residence in the 300 block of Bass Alley in Maryville.
• Logan M. Wood, Valerie Street, Seymour, reported at 2:54 p.m. Aug. 5 that someone stole his $500 lawn mower and he later found it in a pawn shop.
