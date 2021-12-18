Thefts
Blount County
• Tommy R. Hollingsworth, Chris Haven Drive North, Seymour, reported at 7:51 a.m. Dec. 14 that someone stole his $1,300 trailer.
• William L. Cloyd, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, reported at 10:58 a.m. Dec. 14 that someone broke into his house while he was out of town and stole $1,315 worth of items.
Maryville
• Jesse R. Mowls, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, reported at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 14 that someone stole $545 worth of items from his residence.
• Angelia D. Chambers reported at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 16 that someone stole a $480 rug that was supposed to be delivered to her residence.
• Alexis Lavon Wilson reported at 6:48 a.m. Dec. 17 that someone stole $350 worth of items from her vehicle.
