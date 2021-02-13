Thefts
Maryville
• A manager at CVS Pharmacy, 103 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:25 p.m. Feb. 11 that a woman put $157.04 worth of items in her purse and left the store without paying. The woman left in a gold sedan, an incident report states. Officers searched the area but couldn't find the woman.
Blount County
• Tina M. Tallent, Hollybrook Road, Rockford, reported at 10:46 a.m. Feb. 11 that someone stole the $28 tag from her 1999 Ford truck sometime between Feb. 7-11.
Alcoa
• Crystal Gail Pinyan, West Old Topside Road, Louisville, reported at 4:08 p.m. Feb. 11 that someone stole personal documents belonging to her and her husband from her vehicle.
