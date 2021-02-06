Thefts
Blount County
• Peter J. Petri, Powder Horn Trail, Townsend, reported at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 4 that someone stole approximately $299 worth of items from his garage.
Maryville
• Employees at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:57 p.m. Feb. 4 that a man left the store with a shopping cart containing $821.85 worth of unpurchased merchandise. When employees chased the man, he abandoned the cart and fled on foot, an incident report states. Officers were unable to locate the man. A store manager said he believes all stolen property was recovered, a report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.