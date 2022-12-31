• Tammy L. Ogle, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 1:26 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone had taken her blue Motorola cell phone valued at $500 from her home.
• Mark G. Flynn, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, reported at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone had taken a pair of oxygenators from vehicles parked at his residence. The total loss was estimated at $7,300.
Maryville
• Crystal Mahabirsingh, Bobwhite Circle, Maryville, reported at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 22 that someone had stolen a package from her porch. The total loss was estimated at $98.97.
• Zachary A. Stroth, Atchley Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:37 p.m. Dec. 25 that someone had taken the license plate from his vehicle. The total loss was estimated at $30.
• Taylor Ann Stitt, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported at 12:28 p.m. Dec. 26 that an iPad Pro and its case were missing from her car while it was parked at her home. The total loss was estimated at $822.
• Maranda Opal Hudgins, Wildwood Road, reported at 9:22 p.m. Dec. 18 that she left $100 in cash at a self-checkout at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 S., Maryville, and that it was not there when she returned.
Alcoa
• Tiffany Ann Cameron, Alcoa, reported at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 27 that someone had stolen her cousin's gray Jeep Renegade from her home. No estimated loss was given.
