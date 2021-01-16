Thefts
Maryville
• Tricia Ann Landry, Griffitt Street, Maryville, reported at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 14 that someone broke into her residence, stole clothing and food, and broke the front window.
Blount County
• Larry G. Millsaps, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, reported at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone stole an $800 chain saw from his shop.
• Steven J. Getley, Island View Drive, Friendsville, reported at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 13 that someone on Dec. 29 stole an Amazon package containing a $25 guitar amplifier jack.
