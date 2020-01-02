Thefts
Maryville
• Victor Wagner III, Knoxville, reported to Maryville Police at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 2 that his son's girlfriend took $5,000 from his bank accounts for his business. The bank wrote two cashier's checks to the woman, one for $2,000 and the other for $3,000. The man added her name to both accounts, but he did not give her permission to take the money. He removed her name from the accounts.
• Ronnie Sawyer Ladera, Melrose Street, Maryville, reported he let his friend borrow her guitar in October for the day, and it was never returned. The man sent several text messages to Ladera with excuses on why he couldn't return the six-string instrument before he blocked Ladera's number. The guitar's estimated value is $400, a report states.
• Lalona Noel Earlywines-Soule, Ray Avenue, Maryville, reported at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 2 that two bicycles were taken from outside her garage.
