Thefts
Alcoa
• Kevin Shawn McKenzie, Russell Road, Rockford, reported at 9:18 a.m. June 9 that someone stole a $320 weed trimmer from his trailer while his vehicle was parked at First Baptist Church of Alcoa, 819 Gilbert St., Alcoa.
Blount County
• Randall M. Thompson, Arrowhead Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:07 a.m. June 9 that someone stole the catalytic converters on two vans owned by Dotson Memorial Church, 814 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville. The total value of the catalytic converters was $2,000.
