Thefts
Blount County
• Sandra J. Herr, Mustang Drive, Friendsville, reported at 7:35 p.m. March 11 that someone stole $3,730 worth of items from her outbuilding and garage.
• Timothy R. Merritt, Mullendore Street, Maryville, reported at 1:15 p.m. March 11 that someone broke into his 1999 Ford F-350 and stole $775 worth of items.
Maryville
• Elbert R. Bryant, Jubilee Circle, Maryville, reported at 11:11 a.m. March 11 that someone removed and stole a $2,000 catalytic converter from a van belonging to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
• Jason O'Neal Jenkins, Knoxville, reported at 12:15 p.m. March 11 that someone stole his $5,000 1969 Chevrolet C10 from the parking lot of Harbor Freight, 501 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville.
