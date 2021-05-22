Thefts
Blount County
• Danny K. Pearrow, Waxahachie, Texas, reported at 7:21 a.m. May 20 that someone broke into a house on the 6000 block of Nine Mile Road and stole approximately $9,800 worth of items.
Alcoa
• Travis E. Purdy, Lenoir City, reported at 6:47 p.m. May 20 that someone stole his 2002 GMC Yukon while it was parked at Green Meadows Country Club, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa.
