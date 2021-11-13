Thefts
Maryville
• Mary Mynatt reported at 3:23 Nov. 11 that someone stole items from her storage unit at Royal Storage, 1716 Royal Drive. She said the lock was gone and the latch was open. She reported boxes of toilet paper and trash bags were stolen, valued at $200. She also believed jewelry had been stolen, but did not know its value at the time of the report.
