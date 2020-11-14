Thefts
Blount County
• Amanda L. Walker, Coleman Street, Maryville, reported at 10:53 a.m. Nov. 11 that someone stole her son's Nintendo Switch. She said she was letting a friend stay at her residence and he had moved himself out when she discovered the console was missing, an incident report states. Walker was not able to make contact with the friend afterwards. The total value of the Nintendo Switch was $400.
• Amanda J. Fickiesen, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 11 that someone stole multiple items from her "she shed" while she was out of town. The stolen items included a Ryobi portable table saw, Kobalt air compressor, band saw, sander, two hand sanders, a Radio Shack pencil sharpener and a Sony bluetooth speaker, an incident report states. A Pet Minion camera was also stolen from the side of her porch. The total value of the items was $715.
• Amber K. Martin, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, reported at 2:01 a.m. Nov. 11 that someone stole her 2008 Honda car. She said she let a man test-drive it before buying it, but he never brought it back, an incident report states. The total value of the vehicle was $15,000.
Alcoa
• Jacob D. McMillan, Proffitt Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 12 that he heard a noise coming from his outbuilding and when he checked it out, he found that his 2006 Honda R6L motorcycle was missing. The total value of the motorcycle was $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.