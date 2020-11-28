Thefts
Maryville
• Jillian N. Thatcher, Martin Street, Maryville, reported at 10:42 a.m. Nov. 26 that her ex-boyfriend stole her iPhone 11 from her residence after an argument. The total value of the iPhone was $705.
• Timothy W. Miller, Knoxville, reported at 7:52 a.m. Nov. 25 that an iPod, charger and Maglite were stolen from his vehicle while he was staying overnight at his girlfriend's Scenic Yard Lane residence. The total value of the items was $435.
