Thefts
Maryville
• Alexa J. Winters, Parkside Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 6 that she was contacted about her vehicle tag being used in recent criminal activity. Winters said she wasn't previously aware of her tag being stolen and believes it must have been taken at some point between Nov. 3-5, an incident report states. The total value of the tag was $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.