Thefts
Blount County
• Phyllis J. Wates, Beatress Circle, Rockford, reported at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 8 that someone stole a ring, $800 in cash, a chair and a check. The total value of the items was $3,319.99.
Maryville
• Wilma Myers, White Pine Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 8 that someone withdrew $514.25 from her bank account in mid-August without her permission.
• William Angielo Goodwin, Russellwood Drive, Rockford, reported at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 8 that someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Toyota Tundra at Big Will Auto, 415 W. Harper Ave., Maryville. The total value of the converter was $2,200.
Alcoa
• An employee at Sonic, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 9 that someone stole a bag of money containing $376 and an unknown amount of change after it was put down on a table by the employee.
• An employee at United Elevator Service, 4835 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 10:32 a.m. Oct. 8 that someone stole four catalytic converters from two vehicles. The total value of the catalytic converters is $2,000.
• An employee at Rent-A-Center, 209 N. Hall Rd., Alcoa, reported at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 8 that someone stole a pair of Apple Air Pods valued at $700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.