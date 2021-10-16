Thefts
Alcoa
• Dean J. Fontaine reported at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 14 that someone stole Halloween decorations from an address on North Wright Road. The total value of the items is $155.
Blount County
• David B. Hitch reported at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 14 that someone was going to sell him tool boxes and a car with no motor and provide roofing services, but the person never brought the items or fixed the roof. Hitch paid the person $600 for the roofing services, but his roof was never fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.