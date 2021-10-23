Thefts
Alcoa
• John Raymond Dingle reported at 6:43 a.m. Oct. 21 that someone stole equipment from the bed of his truck while it was parked at Best Western, 162 Cusick Road, overnight. The items were valued at $2,620.
• Brendan L. Sullivan reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 that someone busted out one of the windows of his vehicle and stole items from inside the car while it was parked overnight at the Courtyard Marriot, 141 Furrow Way. The items were valued at $1,500.
