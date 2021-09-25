Thefts
Blount County
• Michaela C. Moore, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 10:22 Sept. 23 that someone stole her motorcycle valued at $1,000. After reviewing surveillance footage, Moore found the motorcycle in a field on Bass Alley Road.
• Toni L. Jenkins reported at 1:14 p.m. Sept. 23 that someone stole items valued at $1,900 from her residence on Butterfly Gap Loop Road, Maryville. A door also was damaged, with a cost to fix valued at $1,000.
• Shane R. Turner, Scarlet Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:33 a.m. Sept. 23 that someone stole his revolver valued at $400. He said he is unsure when and where it was stolen but believes it happened some time in the past two weeks.
• Paul E. Tindell reported at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 23 that someone stole a trailer and scrap metal from his business parking lot, Tennessee Valley Bus lines, located at 2311 Bittle Ave.
Maryville
• Arrow Exterminators, 309 S. Washington St., Maryville, reported at 8:11 a.m. Sept. 23 that someone stole three catalytic convertors from their trucks and damaged one in the process. The stolen items were valued at $1,500 and the damage at $4,000.
