Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 24 that a man and woman left the store with a shopping cart containing multiple items without paying for them. The employee confronted the suspects outside the store and recovered all but two items, an incident report states. The total value of the items stolen was $648.
• Kristie O. Trentham, Lisa Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 24 that someone stole her Ford Fusion, no value given, from her driveway.
• Ella Mae Payne, Belfast Street, Maryville, reported at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 23 that someone stole her $2,000 spike aerator from her yard.
Alcoa
• Joey Arthur Akins, Knoxville, reported at 2:02 p.m. Sept. 23 that someone cut off and stole catalytic converters from three vehicles at Airport Auto Sales, 1701 Airbase Road, Alcoa, on Sept. 21. Video footage showed someone moving around the vehicles at around 11 p.m. The total value of the damage was more than $1,000.
Blount County
• Tyler L. Webb, Meadow Road, Friendsville, reported at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 24 that someone stole his engagement ring worth $1,500.
• Dale B. Kelley, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:49 a.m. Sept. 24 that someone stole his 1994 Mazda MX-5 automobile. He was having it repaired by an acquaintance, but when he learned the acquaintance had passed away and went to see about the vehicle, it was gone, an incident report states.
• Christopher M. Rochelle, Five Oaks Lane, Maryville, reported at 8:13 a.m. Sept. 24 that someone stole two checks, monetary amount not given, from his residence. One check had been cashed, while the other was unaccounted for, an incident report states.
