Thefts
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 2 that surveillance video shows a white man leave the store on Aug. 17 with a Craftsman Generator without paying for it. The item was valued at $899.
• An loss prevention employee at the same Lowe's reported at 9:18 a.m. Sept. 2 that surveillance video shows someone leave the store on Aug. 26 with a Husqvarna gas weed trimmer without paying for it. The item was valued at $299.
• An loss prevention employee at the same Lowe's reported at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 that a man left the store Aug. 10 with two Dewalt tools and a Yeti soft cooler without paying for the items. The total value of the items was $577.99. His female companion also attempted to leave the store with a Kobalt drill, tool bag and flashlight, but she was stopped by an employee and the items were recovered.
• An loss prevention employee at the same Lowe's reported at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 that a white man left the store Aug. 4 with three Dewalt saw blades, a Dewalt dry wall screw gun and a Lowe's bucket without paying for the items. The total value of the items was $372.22.
• Peggy A. Young, East Newcomen Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 2 that someone who had been renting a house from her and her husband stole a stove and a refrigerator. The incident report states that Young said when she was showing the house to a potential renter, the stove was missing and the refrigerator was not the one originally put there. The total value of the items was $600.
Maryville
• Debra Dana, Kingston, reported at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 3 that someone stole four ladders from Twisted Sister Juice, 742 Watkins Road, Maryville. An incident report states that camera footage showed a man pulling up behind the business in a dark SUV at 3:43 a.m. and loading the ladders onto the SUV's roof before leaving. The total value of the ladders was $1,100.
