Thefts
Blount County
• Donald R. Davis, Dixon Road, Maryville, reported at 12:26 p.m. March 30 that someone entered his residence without his permission, stole $1,050 worth of items and pawned them.
• Ruth A. James, Northwood Way, Louisville, reported at 3:57 p.m. March 26 that someone stole two taillight covers worth $150 from her truck. They were eventually returned, and James' landlord was working to identify the offenders, an incident report states.
Maryville
• John W. Elder, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:25 a.m. March 30 that his truck's $28 license plate was either lost or stolen.
