Theft
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Target, 800 Watkins Road, reported at 10:22 a.m. April 8 that three individuals stole a Kitchen Aid mixer and an Amazon Echo smart speaker. The stolen merchandise was valued at $549.98.
Blount County
• Makayla Marlow, Coveside Court, Louisville, reported a 1:47 a.m. April 9 that her car was stolen.
• Alexander Bowers, Meadowland Lane, Louisville, reported at 12:54 a.m. April 9 that his car was stolen. Bowers reported he last saw the vehicle at 1 p.m. April 8. Bowers left a "hide-a-key" under the vehicle, and told authorities he assumes that is how the car was taken.
• Christina Bates, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:03 a.m. April 9 that her Xbox One console was stolen from her house. The estimated value was $150.
• Billy Beets, Morganton Road, Maryville, reported at 1:56 p.m. April 8 that a ladder was stolen. Beets saw a man take the 20-foot ladder that was propped up against a house in the neighborhood, and then he shoved the ladder into an open trunk of a vehicle before speeding off.
