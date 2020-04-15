Thefts
Blount County
• Stephen Sandy, Water Oak Drive, Seymour, reported at 3:24 a.m. that two men were in his driveway pushing his truck out toward the street when his Ring-brand camera alerted him and he went outside to stop them. Sandy told deputies that when he saw the two men, he yelled "Stop!" and fired one warning shot from a handgun into the ground. Sandy said a different handgun was missing from his car, but that was the only thing that appeared to have been stolen.
• Michael Taylor, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback, reported at 2:30 p.m. April 14 that seven items were stolen from an outbuilding located behind his residence. Taylor said there were pry marks on the door and doorframe around the locks where it appeared someone had pried the door open to gain entry. He said two paddleboards, a weed eater, a leaf blower and loading ramp were missing. The estimated cost of the stolen and damaged property is $1,950.
• Larry Kirkland, Forest Hill Road, Maryville reported at 2:24 p.m. April 14 that a 4-wheeler was stolen from his yard. The vehicle was on his lawn with a "for sale" sign on it. Kirkland said he has the keys to the vehicle so he believes someone pushed it off his lawn and onto a trailer. Kirkland said the vehicle has distinct damage to the right front end and a black gun rack. The 4-wheeler has an estimated value of $4,000.
Maryville
• Brad Poplin, Best Road, Maryville, reported at 12:14 p.m. April 14 that someone broke into a TVA substation, 1302 Big Springs Road, Maryville, by cutting multiple locks and two separate fences and stole an unknown amount of copper grounding wire. The total amount of damages and stolen items is estimated to be roughly $2,000-$3,000.
• Andrea Reed, Highland Road, Maryville, reported at 4:21 p.m. April 14 that Jason Hitson, Highland Road, Maryville, stole her debit card on either April 7 or April 8.
• Eric Rigsby, Broyles Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:35 p.m. April 14 that his lawn mower battery was stolen. The battery is valued at $40.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention manager for Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa, reported at 11:34 a.m. April 14 that Kaylee Dawson, 21, Bob Irwin Road, Maryville, concealed several items in her purse and person. The items were worth $370.49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.