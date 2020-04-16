Thefts
Maryville
• Timothy Britton, Stanley Avenue, Maryville, reported at 10:18 a.m. April 15 that a fan was stolen from him between the fall 2019 and April 14. The fan has an estimated value of $120.
• Nadine Finchum, Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:01 p.m., April 15 that a license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in her driveway. The license plate has an estimate value of $1.
Blount County
• Michael Mize, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, reported at 2:44 p.m. April 15 that the tag was missing from his motorcycle and appeared as if it had been torn off. The tag is valued at $29.
• Gregory Craddock, Old Nile Ferry Pike, Greenback, reported at 7 p.m. April 15 that an outbuilding on his property was broken into and several items were missing. Items taken include a weed cutter, air compressor, leaf blower, chain saw, hedger, drill, two grinders, tool box, four sanders, jigsaw, router and skill saw, all valued at $4,730.
