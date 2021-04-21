Thefts
Alcoa
• Tonaya Lynn Grady, Los Angeles, reported at 1:48 p.m. April 20 that someone unexpectedly drove off in her rental car and hadn't returned it.
Blount County
• A representative of the Blount County Landfill, 246 Long Powers Road, Friendsville, reported at 2:59 p.m. April 20 that someone refused to return metal in his truck after it weighed more leaving than coming in. After being told he would have to pay for items he dumped and picked up, the man argued, then left without paying, an incident report states.
Maryville
• The secretary at the state Board of Probation and Parole, 304 Home Ave., Maryville, reported at 10:05 a.m. April 20 that someone stole a $50 web-based camera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.