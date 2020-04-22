Thefts
Maryville
• Andrew Distrola, Maryville, reported at 12:44 p.m. April 21 that someone stole a pair of khaki pants and a Cub Cadet tiller from Tractor Supply, 1800 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The total loss of merchandise, including a chain cut from a fenced parking lot, is $513.99.
Blount County
• Nacy McMahan, Knoxville, reported at 12:54 p.m. April 21 that someone stole a food processor from her business in Rockford. The total value of the item is estimated to be $60,000.
