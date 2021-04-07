Thefts
Maryville
• Rodney Finger, Eckles Drive, Maryville, reported at 6:04 p.m. April 6 that someone stole a $500 firearm and $300 cash from his residence.
• Robert Hinson, Greenway Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:31 p.m. April 6 that someone stole the license plate from his 2007 Ford Taurus while he was shopping at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville.
Alcoa
• Marquez L. Williams, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 6:33 p.m. April 6 that someone stole $400 cash after he briefly left it at an ATM at KenJo Market, 3012 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
