Thefts
Maryville
• Steven Miller reported at 10:36 a.m. April 7 that he received an email from Penske Rental's leasing office, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, about a stolen car carrier. The theft occurred Jan. 31. The car carrier is valued at $5,198.
Alcoa
• Nathan Click reported at 5:21 a.m. April 7 that a man stole a donut and a drink from the Pilot, 1907 Hawks Landing.The estimated cost of the items was $5.
Blount County
• Roger Best, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, reported at 5:30 p.m. April 4 that someone stole an air conditioning unit valued at $1,800.
• Richard Caldwell, Davis Ford Road, Maryville, reported at 8:52 a.m. April 5 that someone had stolen a grinder, cordless drill, socket set and tool bag out of his friend's Jeep. The items were valued at $1,250.
