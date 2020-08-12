Thefts
Blount County
• Richard E. Spong, J. Riley West Drive, Greenback, reported at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 9 that someone stole his wallet from his residence. The wallet and contents are valued at $150.
• Marvin L. Cain, Knoxville, reported at 2:51 p.m. Aug. 9 that someone stole his wallet from inside his vehicle while he was parked at the Walland Center, 5317 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The wallet and contents are valued at $55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.